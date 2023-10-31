Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival pays tribute to Pires

BC Pires, left, was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Fim Festival (TTFF) Programming Committee. -

Basil Carlos Pires, affectionately known as BC, was not just a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF). He was a pillar of the festival, a passionate advocate for the art of cinema, and a source of inspiration for all those who had the privilege of working alongside him. His contributions, particularly through leading the youth jury and being a key part of the programming committee, left an indelible mark on the festival and the wider TT film community, the TTFF said in a media release.

Pires's journey with the TTFF was a testament to his unwavering commitment to the world of cinema. His dedication to the festival was evident in his roles. While leading the youth jury, he not only introduced young minds to the world of cinema but also nurtured their passion for critically assessing films. His ability to connect with the youth, share his extensive knowledge, and ignite their love for film was a testament to his dedication and vision, the TTFF said.

Denise Deonarine, general manager of the Filmmakers Collaborative of TTT (FILMCO), spoke of the honour it was to have Pires on the 2023 TTFF programming committee. She highlighted the passion he brought to his work, which was a source of inspiration for everyone involved.

"As part of festival oversight, I sat in on the last few months of the programming committee's meetings and had the opportunity to be a part of the team's discussions and debates.

"BC's impact went beyond his professional role. His valiant approach to his health was an inspiration to all who knew him. He faced his health challenges with remarkable courage and determination, demonstrating a resilience that moved those around him. His commitment to the film festival continued even in the face of personal adversity, a testament to his passion for cinema and his dedication to the community he served."

Deonarine described Pires's journey as humbling and sorrowful, acknowledging the challenges he faced, and saying that was a reminder that his contributions were not merely professional but deeply personal, and his presence in the TTFF was a reflection of his character and spirit.

"BC was more than a festival committee member. He was a symbol of unwavering dedication, a lover of film, and a courageous fighter. His legacy within the TTFF and the wider film community will continue to inspire those who share his passion. As we remember and pay tribute to BC, we are reminded that his spirit lives on through the festival and in the hearts of all those he touched. His contributions to the world of cinema, his love for the festival, and his resilience in the face of adversity will be cherished and eternally remembered," Deonarine Deonarine said.

Danielle Dieffenthaller, director of FILMCO and a member of the programming committee, said, "It is a devastating loss for us. He was an integral part of the team, always sharing impartially from his vast knowledge of film. His dry wit and humour was a joy to be around. He rarely missed a session, even appearing while in chemo. To the very end he approached life with humour and grace. A truly amazing fighter.

"It was an honour and privilege to have been able to work alongside him. He will be sorely missed. Our deepest condolences to his wife, siblings, family and friends."