Tears, laughter at WASA worker's funeral in Embacadere

JUSTICE FOR KERN: Kern Ettienne’s twin brother, Kerdell Ettienne, right, and other pallbearers carry Kern’s body to the funeral service at the Embacadere community centre on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

Amid their sorrow and pain, mourners at the funeral of Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) worker Kern Reynold Ettienne burst into laughter several times as they shared memories of the 39-year-old known for his infectious laugh and bubbly personality.

Scores of people filled the Embacadere community centre on Monday to pay their final respects. Members of the Courts of Melchizedek School of Teaching rang bells, beat drums, and played the maracas as they sang and danced to lively music.

They surrounded the casket, which was draped with black cloth.

Ettienne's parents, Reynold Ettienne and Joyce Grant-Roberts and his siblings, including his twin Kerdell Ettienne, sat nearby.

Ettienne's aunt Erica Maloney called him a "Valentine child," as he and his twin were born on February 14, 1984. She said he was initially a quiet baby but as he grew, he started to cry for everything.

Maloney said he always won arguments, as even if he was wrong, he was right.

"He was not a greedy child. He shared what he had with anybody. He was a quiet bacchanalist, and within all of that, he was a loving child," Maloney said.

He was a mischievous boy who got lots of licks from his "left-handed mother."

At 19, the "young and vibrant man" started to work with WASA. Maloney said he was hardworking and always smiling.

She joked that he would take days to wash a load of clothes. He was never busy, even if other people were waiting to use the washing machine. Maloney said he was a happy, go-lucky man.

"He was the life of the party. There was never a dull moment with Kern. Sometimes, he would use phrases that would make people angry, and while people were fighting up with themselves, he would walk away and go. So if you vex, you vex, if you please, you please – but he gone," Maloney said.

Her nephew was blessed with two beautiful daughters and took good care of them. She said they never lacked, to which the mourners gave a round of applause.

Ettienne, a craftsman, was buried alive in a trench at a job site at the Rienzi Kirton Highway near the Cross Crossing overpass in San Fernando on October 22. He and other workers were repairing a sewer line.

Many mourners wore T-shirts with an image of him and the words "Justice for Kern" on the front and "How's yuh luv life?"on the back. The latter is a phrase he often used.

Among the mourners were WASA acting CEO Kelvin Romain and San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, who spoke.

Romain again offered "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family on behalf of WASA.

He said as acting CEO and fellow employee, Ettienne's sudden and tragic passing was profoundly felt throughout the authority, and "many of us were still trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident."

"One can only hope that we can find comfort in the memories and times we shared with him," Romain said.

He added that though he never worked with Ettienne directly, from all accounts Ettienne was hardworking, exemplary, enthusiastic, willing, open to learning, friendly, and always smiling.

Everyone wanted to have Ettienne on their team, Romain said, as he embodied a spirit of excellence.

"How do we honour the memory and legacy that Kern has left with us at WASA?

"Firstly, like him, we should all strive to achieve and embrace the work ethic at the level of compassion he displayed during his short but impactful career at the authority," Romain said.

"Do not let his legacy be in vain, but the positive lessons from his life propel us forwards as individuals, as an organisation, as a community and even as a nation."

He added that many people are demanding answers.

Romain said separate investigations are being done internally and by external agencies to understand how his tragic death occurred.

"We eagerly await these findings, not just as a means to ascertain responsibility but, more importantly, for us to learn from this tragic incident and thereby ensure that this does not happen again," Romain said.

"On behalf of the management and staff of WASA, I again extend our deepest sympathies to Kern's family and loved ones as I pray that our brother and colleague find eternal rest with God the Almighty Father."

The mayor also addressed mourners, saying he learned of the news via a Facebook post.

He said Ettienne woke up that day, not knowing it would be his last.

"When it was mentioned to me that it was Mrs Joyce's son, I felt a pain in my chest, because just the week before, she came and saw me in my office.

"We never know when it will be our last or when God will call us home," Parris said.

"This is a tragedy, and I know that the family is hurt. We are all hurt. The city of San Fernando is hurt. But my presence here symbolises that we are here for the family. I am glad I had the opportunity to come and celebrate the life of Kern."

The mayor said he had only heard good things about Ettienne in the past few days.

"His aunty really brought a smile to my face as well," he added. "So, laughter is a good laughter."

Ettienne's body was taken to the Roodal Cemetery for burial.