Playwrights to look at Autowater

Kwasi Shade - courtesy Playwrights Workshop

The November instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), will feature the cold reading of Autowater by Kwasi Shade. The reading will take place on November 1 at 7 pm online via Zoom only.

During the funeral of the Sun, an attack on the village of Sundown sets two dreamers on a course to the city of robots, to petition a law that contravenes dreaming. An imaginary friend follows them.

Shade is interested in representing the true myriad of Caribbean dichotomies in their stories, testing the parameters of creole vernacular. They want to articulate the Carnival aesthetics.

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join us via Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. Plays read in 2023 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2024

To submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.

More info:

Zoom meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81329167050

Meeting ID: 81329167050