Our money wasting on probes

THE EDITOR: We continue to waste TT taxpayers' money on all those many investigations that the public never hears the results of, after the money has been spent.

For example, don't those in charge not overlook the daily repairs, or even the monthly renovations before they write a check for rental of a building? Another building in Alexander Street was similar. Now it is the one to house the Director of Public Prosecutions Department.

One writer, Johathan Fournillier, said it well, "Once there is gross negligence of taxpayers' money that person or persons should be held accountable for it financially. It is only then they will stop wasting funds."

The money spent on these investigations benefit only the lawyers and those paid to be on the committees. The money could instead have gone towards diversify the economy, building/paving roads and bridges, and helping the poor by creating new jobs in relation to cleaner energy to lower the ozone levels throughout the world.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail