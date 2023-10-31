NIBTT requests proposals for D'Abadie land

The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago head office at Queen's Park East. - File photo/Sureash Cholai

The National Insurance Board (NIBTT) has put out a request for proposals for the purchase and development of four parcels of land at the Woodland Drive, D’Abadie, Riverwoods Development. The request was published in local newspapers on Monday.

“NIBTT hereby invites suitably qualified companies/individuals to submit proposals for the purchase and development of four parcels…” the ad said. NIBTT said the proposals will be evaluated according to pre-defined criteria, including experience with similar projects, approach and methodology, qualifications and experience of the team, financial capacity, price and references.

Proposals must be submitted by e-mail to the manager of procurements by December 4.