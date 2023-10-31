Man freed of rape after 13 years

File photo -

THIRTEEN years after he was charged with raping a minor, a Penal man was freed on Monday after a medical examiner testified that the girl’s hymen was present.

On hearing the verdict in the O’Meara Judicial Centre before Justice Tricia Hudlin-Cooper that he was free to go, Ronnie Bharose covered his face with his hands and kept his head bent for several minutes.

As he left the courtroom, he thanked God for the victory.

Bharose, now 36, was charged in 2011 with raping a 12-year-old girl on Old Year’s Day 2010.

The State, represented by attorneys Norma Peters and Jade Charles brought evidence in the trial which began on October 23, that the alleged victim, now 25, was 11 when she first met Bharose in August 2010.

They led evidence that she met Bharose, the brother of one of her classmates, at a get-together for SEA students at her school. Bharose was 23 at the time.

In her testimony, she admitted to giving Bharose her telephone number and making arrangements to meet with him in Penal on Old Year’s Day.

She testified that on the arranged date, they met at a chicken outlet and Bharose invited her for a drive to get ice cream. Instead, she said she was taken to a dirt road off La Brea Trace, Siparia, where he ordered her to come into the back seat of the car.

She said he then pulled down her jeans and underwear and had sex with her for a little under eight minutes. She said it was very painful, and she experienced bleeding from her vagina.

She claimed Bharose told her not to tell anyone and dropped her back in Penal, where she met her mother. She said she did not tell her mother what happened until April 6, 2011.

The State also led evidence that on April 7, the girl gave a statement to the police and the police had the girl examined by a district medical officer (DMO). The DMO found that her hymen was present and enlarged.

In his testimony at the trial, Dr Clem Ragoobar, who was called as a witness, explained that the findings meant that there was most likely vaginal penetration, which had led to trauma of the hymen. Under cross-examination by defence attorney Kevin Ratiram, Ragoobar agreed that penetration could have been caused by digital cleaning of the vagina (insertion of a finger whilst bathing) or the use of tampons.

He also agreed that hymenal enlargement could have been caused by hormones produced by the body or ingested through diet.

In Ratiram’s cross-examination of the victim, she acknowledged that she gave the police a detailed statement on April 7, 2011, but in that statement she had told the police that during the incident, she did not bleed.

She made no mention either of going into the back seat of the car.

In his defence, Bharose said the case against him was fabricated due to several disputes between his and the girl’s family, one of which led to a court matter.

He denied ever taking her to La Brea Trace and having sex with her.

He testified that he did not meet the girl at a school get-together, but at Tiger Rock bar, Penal, in November 2010.

He said she smiled at him and gave him her number after they engaged in a conversation. He said she appeared to be about 18 or 19 years of age, but later told him she was 17 and would celebrate her 18th birthday in December.

On Old Year’s Day, when they met, he testified that she suggested they go for lunch outside of Penal, since her grandmother was in the district.

While on their way to a pizza outlet in Siparia, he said her mother called and he turned his car around and dropped her off near the market upon her request.

The jury, comprising of six women and three men deliberated for about two hours before arriving at a unanimous not guilty verdict.