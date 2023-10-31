Local taekwondo stalwart Jin Young Jung dies

Grand Master Jin Young Jung - Jung's Olympic Taekwondo School

TAEKWONDO Grand Master Jin Young Jung has died. He was 77.

His son Insueng Jung, confirmed his death to Newsday on Monday.

Jung coached taekwondo for almost 50 years, starting a coaching school in 1976. His school was based in Woodbrook.

The Sport Company of TT paid tribute to the taekwondo stalwart on Facebook, describing him as a leader in the sport locally. The post said, "SporTT extends our deepest condolences to the taekwondo family on the passing of Grand Master Jin Young Jung. Master Jin Young Jung, a true taekwondo pioneer, brought the art of taekwondo to TT in 1976 and continued to play a pivotal role in the sport's growth."

It continued, "Throughout his journey he nurtured and guided numerous individuals on their path to becoming black belts, some even achieving the esteemed rank of Third Dan. We are immensely grateful for the legacy Grand Master Jin Young Jung leaves behind, inspiring us to excel in the sport...your legacy lives on."