House resumes debate on drug testing, polygraph bill

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds during a sitting of Parliament. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

THE House of Representatives will sit on Wednesday from 1.30 pm to continue its debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Testing and Identification) Bill, 2022.

One of its objectives is to provide a regulatory framework for polygraph and drug testing and biometric identification for members of the protective services and certain offices in the Judicial and Legal Service, Civil Service and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Among the office holders who will be empowered under this legislation to direct people within their organisations to take these tests are the commissioner of police, prisons commissioner, chief fire officer and TT Defence Force chief of staff

These office holders can order these tests be done under certain circumstances.

Among them officers being involved in an ongoing investigation relating to serious or complex fraud, acts of sabotage, espionage or money laundering.

The bill allows for the results of these tests to be kept confidential and not be disclosed, except where disclosure is requested under the Freedom of Information Act.

The legislation requires a three-fifths majority for passage in the House and Senate as it is inconsistent with sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution.

Debate on the bill started on February 18, 2022. Motions were passed in the House carry it through two successive parliamentary sessions to complete the debate on it.

The mover of the bill is National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

This sitting will be the first one for the House after the 2023/2024 budget debate, on Wednesday from 1.30 pm.

The House concluded debate on the budget on October 19.

There are no scheduled sittings of the Senate as yet.