Hawks, Concept Coaching win Under-7 football titles

Trendsetter Hawks after winning the league title of the Concept Coaching Under-7 Mini League, held at Arima Velodrome on Saturday. -

TRENDSETTER Hawks and Concept Coaching FA both won titles on the closing day of the Concept Coaching Under-7 Mini League at Arima Velodrome on Saturday.

The last round of the league was held on Saturday, along with a Big Four competition.

Hawks finished the league on a winning note, defeating Concept Coaching 1-0 to seal the title by ending the league with 18 points - six wins and one loss.

Kreating Great Players defeated Elton John Pro Kids 1-0 in their last fixture to end second with 13 points and right behind them were Concept, finishing third because of an inferior goal difference.

In other league matches, Union Hall United FC got past Pro Kids Academy 3-2 and Creek SCC and Beatnix played to a 0-0 draw.

The top four teams in the league then played in a Big Four competition.

In the semi-finals, Hawks defeated Creek 3-1 on penalties after regulation time ended 2-2. In the other semi-final, Concept Coaching prevailed 5-4 on penalties over Kreating Great Players after a goalless match.

In the final, Concept Coaching edged Hawks 1-0 to lift the Big Four title and Kreating Great Players ended third with a 2-0 victory over Creek in the third-place play-off.

Individual awards were distributed in the closing ceremony. Makai Thomas of Kreating Great Players won the Golden Boot prize as he scored nine times during the season and Hawks's coach Anthony "Dada" Wickham was the most outstanding coach.

Thomas and Jelani Parkinson of Hawks won MVP awards.