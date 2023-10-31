Griffith: UNC-NTA alliance still stands

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, National Transformation Alliance political leader Gary Griffith, left, and UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John attended the Rochard Road Shiva Mandir for Divali celebrations on Saturday night. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The alliance formed between the UNC and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by former commissioner of police Gary Griffith for the local government elections in August still stands.

On Sunday, Griffith told Newsday that the alliance was ongoing and not a marriage of convenience.

"There is a lot of mutual respect. Very soon, the country will be hearing not about manifestos and empty promises, but a proper road map towards sustained development of the country, the same way I was able to transform the police service," Griffith said.

"Come general election, we would not be asking for a grace period. Immediately, people will start seeing the transformation of the country."

He was among the attendees at the Rochard Road Shiva Mandir in Penal for Divali celebrations on Saturday night. UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John also attended.

In her address, the Opposition Leader briefly lauded Griffith for dealing with crime as the then top cop.

Looking at him from the podium, she said: "Gary, I don't know why you left that job. We felt safer when you were the commissioner of police. I do not think anyone feels safe now. No one is safe."

Asked for his view on her remarks, Griffith replied he did not want to judge himself.

"I would ask the country to judge me. Many people continue to speak about the massive reduction in crime under my tenure. But that was just a very small part," Griffith said.

"The perception and fear of crime is just as important as crime reduction itself. That was critical under my watch. I spend a lot of time getting people to feel safe. The public trust and confidence in the police at that time moved up from 14 per cent to 55 per cent. Now it has gone down to less than 20 per cent."

Griffith urged the public to "hold strain" until he returned in a position to transform national security.

"In the meantime, Mrs Persad-Bissessar and I have offered to assist the Government. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister is playing a political chess game with these crime talks. What is required is political maturity.

"Hearing many people speak about how they felt two years ago about feeling safe and by the crime reduction itself is what the country wants, and it doesn't have to be me at this time. The country cannot wait until I am back in a position of authority to make to get them to be safe. By then, we might not have a country again if we continue the way we are going."

Griffith called on the Government to swallow its pride, adding that Dr Rowley, with whom he had a public fallout, was misguided.

"He was given false information and decided to turn against me, and now the country is paying the price. The only people who have benefited from the actions of the Prime Minister by turning against me have been the criminal elements," Griffith said.

"They are celebrating his decision. He needs to put his ego aside and do what is best for the country over the next 18 months. We are just willing to help him because I am always a patriot more than a politician."

He also said the UNC, like his party, had no religious enemies or religious opponents.

Griffith added: We have no intention to do what other political parties have done, which is divide and conquer, play the race card."