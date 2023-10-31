Government to measure noise from party boats

Afternoon tour of the Gulf of Paria with Ecosystem Approach Ltd. - Photo courtesy Vienna Tirbanie

THE Ministry of Works will do a background noise measurement exercise in the Gulf of Paria along the western peninsula on Tuesday at 6 pm and Wednesday at 8 pm.

The objective is to address and resolve the concerns raised by the public over the noise generated by vessels off Trinidad's west coast.

This exercise is being undertaken by the ministry's Maritime Services Division in collaboration with the Coast Guard, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the management of the Pelican vessel.

During the assessments, music will be amplified at various distances along the coastline. Testing sessions will not exceed 45 minutes at any location.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said it understood the exercise might cause inconvenience to the public and apologised for any disruption.