Five killed in two separate incidents on Sunday

File photo

Five murders were recorded over the weekend as the murder toll continues to climb.

In the first incident, Nester Sammy aka Pappy, of Harding Place, Cocorite, was shot dead while seated in a car near Superpharm in Diego Martin on Sunday.

Details surrounding his shooting remain unclear.

In 2018, Sammy was charged with the murder of Shaquime Williams, who was found dead near Harding Place recreation ground on April 15, 2018.

He was arrested three months later on July 28, and charged by Cpl Wayne Mohammed of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

In the second incident, at around 10 pm, four men were shot while liming at the corner of Smart Place and Belmont Circular Road, Belmont.

The victims in that incident have been named as Brandon Forde, 23, Chivon Clarke, 26, Brian Padmore, 27, and Kerron Moore, 31.

They were killed by five men who pulled alongside them in a dark-coloured SUV and opened fire.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the victims talking when the SUV stops near them and the driver and a backseat passenger start shooting.

The men attempt to run but eventually fall after being shot several times.

More men with guns then exit the vehicle and shoot the victims at point-blank range before one of the gunmen opens fire on the victims again, this time with an automatic weapon.

The gunmen then get back into the SUV and drive off.

Two other men standing nearby were allowed to run away with one man even crossing the road in front of the SUV without the gunmen shooting at him.

All four victims are Belmont residents and live within walking distance of where they were murdered.