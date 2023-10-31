Duke wants carnival village, street parade won't work in Tobago

Revellers in Zain Carnival Experience band have a ball in Scarborough on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says Tobago’s socio-economic construct does not allow for a street carnival.

As such, he is proposing that a carnival village be established within the framework of a heritage park.

The park, Duke believes, will be an economically viable entity in which all of the island’s signature cultural events and other festivals can be held throughout the year.

He said the park will give visitors, particularly tourists, an opportunity experience Tobago’s culture in its fullness.

Duke made the proposal on Tuesday during a news conference at the party’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough.

He did so as he questioned the economic benefit of the Tobago carnival, which ended on Sunday with traditional mas and the parade of the bands through the streets of Scarborough.

Duke said the park should be constructed on a 20-40 acre property, possibly at Roxborough, which is part of his electoral district, or Scarborough.

Saying there was “nothing to boast about” in the carnival, he said the festival presented an opportunity for Tobagonians to display their culture and traditions.

“But we heard more Trinidad music than Tobago music. We failed in promoting our own culture,” he said.

“Why, in the carnival, you are playing Trinidad songs? You supposed to be playing Tobago songs.”

Duke also asked if the song, Get Over Here, which earned Num Num (Adrian Isaac) the Tobago Titans of Soca title, last Wednesday, was played frequently on the road over the weekend.

Although he enjoyed the J’ouvert on Saturday, Duke said people still want a mind-blowing experience.

He also proposed the establishment of a film, fashion and music academy to work in tandem with the heritage park.

“This would create a new level of artisan because when people are trained they will display more when it comes to carnival. It would not be about wine and jam.”

Duke said the park will ensure that all activities are contained.

“When you do that, the churches will not be disturbed…Tobago is a Christian-centric environment, whether people going to church or not, they drinking rum or not, they have certain spiritual and moral values. We are a principled people and you have to respect the churches.

“So avoid that street thing. Let us have a particular location, 20-40 acres of land and construct a heritage village that would work throughout the year.”

The Roxborough/Argyle assemblyman said the idea for the heritage park was conceptualised since 2017. It was also one of the PDP’s proposals in the run up to the December 6, 2021, THA election.

“But the ideas are being totally declassified and abandoned by my colleagues who now occupy office. Had they stuck to the script and not venture off on their own, they would have been in a better place.”

Duke added, “We have to not spend money behind that which does not make sense. Tobago is a place where money is hard to come by but it seems like it is easy to spend. After the budget, everybody turn up their nose but for what? As they get the money, they wasting the money.”

He said their must be a return on every dollar that is spent.

The THA allocated some $12.5 million for this year’s carnival.