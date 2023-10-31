Bhagwansingh's founder dies at 83: 'A HERO TO TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO'

A BUSINESS ICON: Helen Bhagwansingh during a promotion at the Bhagwansingh’s Sea Lots compound on August 4, 2017. Bhagwansingh died on Monday. - FILE PHOTO

A primary school dropout who went to work in her father’s hardware at the age of 11, which cemented her aspirations over seven decades to become a successful businesswoman and earn the title “Woman of the Millennium” in 2000, Helen Bhagwansingh’s story was one of tenacity and determination.

She did not have much formal academic training but when she died on Monday, Bhagwansingh had an honourary doctorate from the University of the West Indies and was known as a formidable businesswoman who earned the highest national honour bestowed on any citizen – The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

As a businesswoman who spent her life with her late husband Hubert to build Bhagwansingh’s Hardware and Steel Industries Ltd, she was widely respected.

Tributes and expressions of condolences have been pouring in following her death on Monday morning at 83 from people in all spheres of life, including politicians and those in the industry - a testimony of the life this woman from San Fernando lived and her goodwill.

They recalled the life of a humble and benevolent woman with the golden touch who transformed failing businesses into viable economic ventures. They drew on her legacy as a trailblazer while expressing hope that it would inspire younger generations to follow in her footsteps.

She was remembered as a well-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and philanthropist who used the fortune she accumulated over the years from sheer grit, hard work and business acumen to do good for others. It is one of the traits which earned her The ORTT.

Among those paying tribute was the Prime Minister, who described her as “one of our stalwart women.”

Dr Rowley said Bhagwansingh was a strong woman who made a name for herself as a business magnate, holding her own and even taking the lead in very many areas which hitherto were the preserve of men.

“She was an inspiration to many and a philanthropist who believed in her country.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and associates of a great lady who made us proud when we needed a heroine.”

The UWI, which awarded her an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) in November 2011, said her legacy as a business pioneer and philanthropist will forever be a testament to her strength, resilience, and commitment to the betterment of society.

“From a modest mom-and-pop hardware store in Sea Lots in 1969 to a sprawling empire with megastores across TT, her story was one of audacity, grit, and boundless faith. Helen stood out in a predominantly male-dominated business realm, not just as a woman, but as an icon who redefined the norms of entrepreneurship.”

UWI’s principal Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said Bhagwansingh did not just dominate the business world but was also a shining example of what one can achieve with determination and a genuine desire to uplift others.

“It must be noted that Helen Bhagwansingh understood the role of The University in the community and the value of its research and education, and as a result, her contributions are immeasurable. We mourn the loss of such an impactful figure, but her legacy will indubitably live on."

Baliram John, marketing manager of the Bhagwansingh’s Group of Companies, which she founded with her late husband and served as chairwoman until her passing, said she was a visionary leader who led from the heart.

“She had a passion for all her business ventures and an unwavering patriotic spirit. Helen Bhagwansingh’s business acumen is unmatched; she was a strong leader with practical and extraordinary intuition. “During her lifetime, Helen remained humble, compassionate and had the unique ability to connect with everyone.”

He noted the many prestigious accolades and awards conferred on her in recognition of her valuable contribution to the business sector and country, including the TT Energy Chamber naming her “Woman of the Millennium” in 2000, the first woman to be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in 2010 and, the ORTT in 2011.

In August 2015, the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) inducted her into their Hall of Pioneers.

John said the company has been plunged into deep mourning as employees struggle to imagine a world without their beloved “Mrs B”.

Funeral arrangements will be subsequently announced.

In a statement, the TT chamber remembered her as a pillar of strength and a true leader who was an inspiration. It lauded her pioneering spirit, which paved the way for others in the local business community.

“Mrs Bhagwansingh was known as a visionary leader and was thoroughly aware of the trends driving the international economic environment. With her superior analytical and problem-solving skills, she was able to cut to the core of issues.

“She will always be remembered by the business community for her courage, bravery, passion, magnanimous personality, a problem solver, a decision maker, a communicator, a risk taker, an exemplar, and a role model in the sectors in which she was active.”

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon also expressed admiration for the business magnate who grew the Bhagwansingh’s operations from a small shed in Sea Lots to a successful enterprise in Chaguanas, Marabella and Trincity.

“Over the years, Bhagwansingh’s businesses contributed significantly to growth and development in the commercial and manufacturing sectors, and collectively, these businesses have provided employment to many.”

Gopee-Scoon also commended her keen sense of corporate social responsibility and contribution to many charities, including a major contribution of $5 million to diabetes education, research, and prevention in TT.

While saddened by her passing, the Chaguanas Chamber (CCIC) celebrated the life of the business hero, who was honoured for excellence in business at its last annual Christmas banquet and awards ceremony.

The chamber said the expanded Bhagwansingh’s store is a landmark in the Borough.

On behalf of the United National Congress (UNC), chief whip David Lee said she had a heart for humanity, a dedicated spirit for the country and a committed approach to developing lives.

“Our country has lost an individual of humility but with heroic abilities in the sphere of nation-building. Our country stands grateful for the selfless work she did over the years to assist the vulnerable and propel the displaced.

“She was a leader in the regional business community, and she was an innovator in her industry. However, despite her many achievements, her humility and love for humanity were second to none.

“We say thank you as a country.”