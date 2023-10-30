WITCO reports $213m in profit

West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO), Mt D'or, Champs Fleurs. - File photo/ Ayanna Kinsale

THE West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) reported $213 million in profits before tax for the nine months of the year ending September 30, as compared to $304.9 million in profits before tax the year before – a decrease of $91.8 million or 30 per cent.

After tax, WITCO reported $149.4 million in profits for the period, as compared to $209 million the year before, a difference of about $59 million.

In its unaudited financial statements published last Wednesday, WITCO earned $468.5 million in revenue compared to $548.9 million in the previous year.

WITCO said inventory movements, market adjustments and consumer re-positioning resulted in a decline in revenue.

Chairman Ingrid A. Lashley in her review said the performance for the quarter and by extension the year closes the gap in profits seen in the first quarter ending in March, when the company earned $34 million in profit after tax which was a decrease in profits of $58 million or 63 per cent as compared to the same period the year before.

She said the company’s transformation journey from a company that sells combustible products to one that provides less risky products and non-combustible tobacco products continues with the consolidation of its distribution network which started in July.

“This transition, critical for the long-term sustainability of our business, promises many benefits in improved efficiency, better customer contact and an extensive offering (of products),” she said.

Directors recommended a second interim dividend for the financial year ending on December 31 of $0.26 per ordinary share. The dividends will be paid on November 28.