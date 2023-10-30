Trade and Industry ministry hosts anti-illict trade forum

Trade and Industry Ministry acting permanent secretary Randall Karim said persistence and a synergistic, well-coordinated approach are key to combating illicit trade.

He made the statement while delivering the feature address at the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) forum titled Combating Illegal Trade last Thursday at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain.

“Continuous, persistent work is of paramount importance in the relentless fight against illicit trade. It is an adaptable and resilient adversary, and efforts to combat it must be equally dynamic and unwavering. Government’s national action plan and the MTI’s Anti-illicit Trade Task Force (AITTF) represent a cohesive approach to tackling illicit trade, with its strides toward streamlining the efforts of various legislative, policy-making and enforcement agencies as well as the private sector.”

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said ongoing measures by AITTF included steps toward strengthening the legal framework to combat illicit trade, strengthening the capacity of public agencies and enforcement agencies, enhancing collaboration among regulatory and enforcement agencies, promoting public-private partnerships and increasing public awareness of illicit trade and associated dangers.

Karim said illicit trade affects each and every member of the public.

“An all-of-Trinidad and Tobago approach with input from all stakeholders, both public and private sector collaboration, is key to tackling the issue.”

Karim is also the co-chair of the AITTF. He commended the TTMA for organising the forum and for their continuous efforts in the fight against illicit trade in TT. He also recognised the efforts of regulatory and enforcement agencies and members of the task force.

This was the TTMA’s first anti-illicit trade forum.

TTMA president Roger Roach said it was the start of something big, as illicit trade was an area of interest that the TTMA had been advocating against since 2018 when the association launched its Illicit Trade Desk. He emphasised the need for a “whole society approach” and “inter-country collaboration” to destroy illicit trade networks.

Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) director general Jeffery Hardy presented an overview of illicit trade. He praised the work of the ministry, and said TRACIT’s case study "Good Practices in Fighting Illicit Trade: The case of Trinidad and Tobago" features a good practice example on actions that governments are undertaking to mitigate illicit trade.

Forum participants included government officials, law enforcement, regulatory agencies and businesses. Presentations included intellectual property and counterfeiting by M Hamel-Smith and Company’s partner Fanta Punch, illicit trade in retail – apparel and footwear by Puma’s Head of Brand Protection Neil Narriman, and OECD recommendations on countering illicit trade in free trade zones by OECD’s head of unit for anti-illicit trade Piotr Stryszowski.