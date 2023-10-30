New home soon for Highlanders

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In the heart of Port of Spain, a new chapter will unfold for the Highlanders Steel Orchestra.

After years of searching for a permanent home, the beloved steel orchestra will finally have a place to call its own. The East Port of Spain Development Company will hand over the keys to the band's new facility in a few weeks.

This announcement has brought immense excitement not only to the members of Highlanders, but also to the community of Success Village. For decades, this talented group has been entertaining audiences with its captivating performances and infectious rhythms. Unfortunately, however, due to lack of resources and space constraints, they were forced to practise in various makeshift locations.

Now the acquisition of a permanent home signifies a significant milestone for Highlanders. It symbolises stability and growth for an institution deeply rooted in Trinidadian culture. With a permanent facility, the band will now have ample space for rehearsals and storage of instruments.

Moreover, this development is also expected to attract more young talent towards steelpan music. The youth will now have access to proper training facilities and mentorship programmes offered by the steel orchestra.

The news about highlanders having a new home is excellent and a great honour to the late Bertie Marshall, recipient of the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the sphere of innovation of the steelpan as a pioneer.

This achievement not only secures the band's future, but also contributes to preserving Trinidadian culture through music.

As we eagerly await the handover ceremony in a few weeks, let us celebrate this momentous occasion that promises brighter days ahead for both the Highlanders Steel Orchestra and its dedicated members.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain