Motie, Sinclair dismantle Barbados in Super50 at UWI

Barbados' Roston Chase bowls to Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer during the Super50 Cup at UWI, St Augustine, Sunday. - Ayanna Kinsale

GUDAKESH Motie and Kevin Sinclair gave Barbados Pride a lesson in spin bowling on Sunday in the CG United Regional Super50 Cup, at the Sir Frank Worrel Cricket Ground, UWI, St Augustine.

At the end of Sunday's contest, Barbados badly failed to pass the test and lost by 56 runs in 39.5 overs. Motie (5/17) and Sinclair (3/30) accounted for 80 per cent of the wickets.

Barbados and West Indies allrounder Kyle Mayers was the only batsman to show some capability as he topscored with 64 from 63 balls. The opener stroked nine fours and one six. Middle-order batsman Roston Chase chipped in with 25 from 31 balls and tried to repair the innings with Mayers, before falling to Sinclair.

Batting first, Guyana Harpy Eagles were bowled out for 202 in 46.3 overs. They would be grateful for the efforts of left-hander Sherfane Rutherford who came in at number seven and led the batting with 74 off 70 balls (four fours, four sixes). Kemol Savory added a sedate but important 35 from 66 balls.

Raymon Reifer (3/38) and Javed Leacock (3/30) did the bulk of the damage with the ball.

Scores: GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 202 off 46.3 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 74, Kemol Savory 35; Javed Leacock 3-30, Raymon Reifer 3-38) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 146 off 39.5 overs (Kyle Mayers 64, Roston Chase 25; Gudakesh Motie 5-17, Kevin Sinclair 3-30).