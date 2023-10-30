Hindu temple bandits steal music equipment, cooking gas, water

Bandits broke into a Hindu temple in D'Abadie sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning and stole bottled water, music equipment, cash and tanks of gas.

Caretakers at the SDMS D'Abadie Maha Vishnu Mandir on Mausica Road discovered the break-in when they turned up on Monday morning to light deyas at the temple.

It is believed the bandits entered by climbing through a one-foot-wide gap at the side of the building between the roof and a barbed-wire fence.

They then broke the lock on the door to get inside and ransacked the storage rooms.

They stole microphones, a mixing board, five cases of bottled water, three tanks of cooking gas and money from two donation boxes.