Four men shot dead in Belmont

File photo -

Four men were gunned down in Belmont on Sunday night.

Initial police reports said Brandon Forde, 23, Kerron Moore, 31, Brian Padmore, 27 and Chivon Clarke, 26, were liming at the corner of Smart Place and Belmont Circular Road, Belmont around 10 pm when a dark-coloured SUV drove up.

The report said five men got out and shot at the group before getting back in and escaping.