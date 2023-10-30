Culture secretary: Tobago carnival may cost less than $12.5m allocated

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities Tashia Grace Burris - Photo by David Reid

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris says the cost of Tobago’s second carnival may fall below the $12.5 million that was budgeted.

Last year, the THA had a budget of $17.5 million for the island’s inaugural October carnival, but its actual expenditure was between $12 and $13 million.

The carnival, which began on Friday, culminated on Sunday with traditional mas and a parade of the bands through the streets of Scarborough.

Burris said, “So far, we have not tabulated yet, but I think we would stick within budget. I am a prudent person. I don’t like to spend any more than I should. I think we may come in under again this year.

"But in the coming days we will do the final tabulations and I’ll be able to report back about that.”

She described this year’s festival as spectacular.

“I think we were able to achieve a number of the goals that we had set for ourselves, in terms of increased local participation from residents, and a higher standard and quality of the events we executed. I think we were able to end with a climax in terms of having our traditional meet our contemporary.”

Burris said she was especially pleased to have the classic Minshall characters Tan Tan and Saga Boy in Tobago for the parade

She believes this year's carnival was better.

“In our second year, we have immensely improved on the first year.

"We know that there are some things that we can continue to improve on, but we appreciate all the persons who have bought into the carnival. We appreciate all of our visitors who have come from Trinidad, from the rest of the Caribbean and internationally.

"All we have been getting are rave reviews.”