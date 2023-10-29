UWI valedictorian raises importance of One Health

ONE HEALTH: University of the West Indies' (UWI), St Augustine Campus, valedictorian for the Faculty of Medical Sciences 2023 Marsha Lee-Carrington. - The UWI, St Augustine Campus.

The University of the West Indies' (UWI) 2023 valedictorian for the Faculty of Medical Sciences Marsha Lee-Carrington raised the importance of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) One Health during her speech.

The graduation exercises took place from October 26-28 at The UWI Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC), St Augustine.

Lee-Carrington graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) on Saturday.

The WHO defines One Health as an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals and ecosystems.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention website said One Health was not new but had become more important in recent years this is because many factors changed interactions between people, animals, plants, and the environment.

It added that these changes led to the spread of existing or known (endemic) and new or emerging zoonotic diseases (diseases that can spread between animals and people).

The One Health approach has been gaining recognition in the US and globally, it added.

Lee-Carrington told her fellow graduands and invited guests that they were entering a constantly evolving world with new technologies, global challenges and ever-expanding opportunities.

“We have been equipped with a strong foundation, a broad skill set, and the ability to think critically while adapting to the unknown. It is up to us to use these tools to shape the future we want to see,” she said.

While their degrees provided them with knowledge and skill, it was critical that they continued to learn and grow beyond the boundaries of academia, Lee-Carrington said.

“Education is a lifelong journey and our thirst for knowledge should never be quenched. Be open to new ideas, embrace diversity, and seek understanding in a world that is often divided.

“As we leave this institution and step into the healthcare profession, let us remember our true purpose: to provide care, empathy, and support to those who need it most. However, we may treat the sick – by relieving pain, ensuring healthy vision, improving the lives of animals, or dispensing medication, we all share a communal goal – to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

She closed by telling the class of 2023 that they had the power to shape a healthier future.