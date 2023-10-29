UWI valedictorian: Our journey has just begun

Valedictorian Shaienne St Hillaire speak to graduands at the graduation ceremony for the Faculties of Humanities and Education and Sport on Saturday. - Photo courtesy UWI

Valedictorian for the Faculties of Humanities and Education and Sport Shaienne St Hilaire reminded her fellow graduands the journey they had just completed was only the beginning of their journey through life.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the UWI St Augustine Sport and Physical Education Centre (SPEC) on Saturday, St Hilaire said the circumstances under which they had earned their degrees were reflective of life’s unpredictable journey, “...where we must navigate the twists and turns, making sense of the unfamiliar terrain as we proceed.”

She spoke of the conditions when most of those present began studying for their degrees during the covid19 pandemic in 2020, having to switch to online classes, missing the social aspect of the campus experience, and for some, being content with online learning.

She said returning to campus brought another set of issues, from re-learning how to socialise to being unfamiliar with the campus, but there were also some similarities like begging for extensions to submit course work, late nights, and the horrors of group work.

“Although we may not share identical stories, I believe we can all agree that no individual's journey at The UWI followed a linear, straightforward path. Even as we recognise commonalities in our experiences, it is essential to underscore that we also carry unique stories, which were often characterised by moments of uncertainty. While these ambiguities may have initially appeared daunting, there was also a profound beauty—the beauty of self-discovery along the way.”

Honorary graduand writer Lawrence Scott spoke of the inspiration behind his many works of fiction about Trinidad, where he was born in 1943.

“Memory is at the root of my novels and stories and poems for Trinidad, explorations of history, dealing with what remains and what is erased, concerning race, family and sexuality.

“I envy you, your time. I wonder what you think still needs to change? What would you want to change? There is still a lot that must still change and develop. I hope that is what you will, among your own ideas, want to pursue – necessary change.”

Chancellor Robert Bermudez said the graduands had been able to form friendships and networks that would last them the rest of their lives. He reminded them that information technology had made the world more accessible to them, and they no longer needed to restrict themselves to the islands of the Caribbean.

“As you go out to the future, look out not only for yourselves, but the wider community. Be kind to yourselves, we often forget to take care of our own wellbeing. Mental health is as critical as physical wellbeing, and it’s important that you feel you can reach out if you need help. This leg of your journey is over, I hope you have a successful life ahead of you.”

This ceremony was the second to last ceremony for the UWI across all its campuses for 2023.

Bermudez said over 9,000 graduates took part in 14 ceremonies. From Thursday to Saturday, 2,808 of 3,478 graduands crossed the stage at the UWI Spec.

Of the 3,478 people awarded, 2,411 were undergraduates and 1,067 were postgraduates.