Trinidad and Tobago hockey women lose again at Pan Am Games
THE Trinidad and Tobago women's field hockey team fell to another defeat, losing 11-0 to Uruguay at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.
Facing the South Americans in the Group A match, TT never had a chance as Teresa Viana scored four times to lead the charge. The pair of Sol Amadeo and Manuela Vilar also demonstrated their form in front goal with a hat-trick each.
In their opening match, the TT women lost 15-0 to the US on Thursday.
On Sunday, the TT men's hockey team will aim to bounce back against Canada on Sunday morning. The TT men lost their opening match 6-1 to the US and then went down 2-1 to Brazil.
