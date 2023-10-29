Trinidad and Tobago hockey women lose again at Pan Am Games

Uruguay’s Manuela Vilar del Valle (C) is challenged by TT’s Samantha Olton (L) and Giann Sealy during the field hockey women’s team preliminary group A match 3 during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Field Hockey Sports Centre in Santiago on Saturday. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago women's field hockey team fell to another defeat, losing 11-0 to Uruguay at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.

Facing the South Americans in the Group A match, TT never had a chance as Teresa Viana scored four times to lead the charge. The pair of Sol Amadeo and Manuela Vilar also demonstrated their form in front goal with a hat-trick each.

In their opening match, the TT women lost 15-0 to the US on Thursday.

On Sunday, the TT men's hockey team will aim to bounce back against Canada on Sunday morning. The TT men lost their opening match 6-1 to the US and then went down 2-1 to Brazil.