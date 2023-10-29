Six arrested in police's Operation Blue Line exercises

Some of the illegal narcotics seized by police during Operation Blue Line exercises. - TTPS

SIX people were arrested and a firearm and various quantities of illegal narcotics were seized by police during Operation Blue Line exercise in several policing divisions.

A release from the police service said between 3-9 am, Saturday, officers executed search warrants in the Barataria police district. With the assistance of the Canine Unit, officers searched a bushy area at El Socorro extension and found two plastic bags of 140 grammes of marijuana.

A black bag with 79 grammes of cocaine was found in a house at Jojo Lane, El Socorro. A 23-year-old was arrested. A 32-year-old man was also arrested for possession of 2.44 grammes of cocaine which was found in a black Nissan AD wagon at the address.

In the Central Division, around 7 pm, Friday, officers went to the vendors mall in Chaguanas where a known offender was searched. A .38 special revolver with five rounds of ammunition was found on the suspect. Officers executed a search warrant at the man’s home at Calcutta Road No2, where five grammes of cocaine was found in a barrel of clothes in a bedroom.

In the Southern Division, officers of the Mon Repos police station executed a search warrant at a house on De Nobreiga Street, where they saw a man attempting to flush something down the toilet.

The officers were able to retrieve a plastic bag with 22.18 grammes of cocaine. The man was arrested. Two men from Pleasantville were also arrested for possession of 153 grammes of marijuana.

Also on Saturday, Inter-Agency Task Force officers went to North Post Road, Diego Martin, after receiving credible information and searched under an abandoned vehicle where they found a black plastic bag with 241 grammes of marijuana.

Officers of the West End police station with the assistance of the Western Divisional Gang Unit, the Western Divisional Task Force, the Mounted and Canine Unit and the Western Divisional Traffic Unit searched drug blocks and open areas at Dillon Street, Gokool Street and surrounding areas where they found 110 grams of marijuana in a black plastic bag.