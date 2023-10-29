N Touch
Sacred Heart Girls shine at Queen's Hall

The sign language choir performs Made in Your Image. - ROGER JACOB
The students of the Sacred Heart Girls' RC school put on a spectacular show at its biennial concert at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain on Thursday evening. The event was titled Created in the Image of God and paid tribute to Miss Vanessa Yearwood.

Hosted by Lisa Wickham, the show featured performances of songs, dances, instrumental music, sign language, video tributes, and a skit.

Newsday Kids photographer Roger Jacob was there and captured these images.

These students get into their performance of In the Image and Likeness of God. - ROGER JACOB

These students put their all into their performance. - ROGER JACOB

A skit titled In the Image and Likeness of God is put on by the standard four students. - ROGER JACOB

The second year infants class sing The Potter's Hand. - ROGER JACOB

The standard two parang chorale performs Gloria. - ROGER JACOB

