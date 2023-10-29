Sacred Heart Girls shine at Queen's Hall

The sign language choir performs Made in Your Image. - ROGER JACOB

The students of the Sacred Heart Girls' RC school put on a spectacular show at its biennial concert at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain on Thursday evening. The event was titled Created in the Image of God and paid tribute to Miss Vanessa Yearwood.

Hosted by Lisa Wickham, the show featured performances of songs, dances, instrumental music, sign language, video tributes, and a skit.

Newsday Kids photographer Roger Jacob was there and captured these images.