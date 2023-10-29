PoS restaurants, casinos closed in police crackdown

A photograph provided by the police of a restaurant in Port of Spain guilty of alleged public health breaches. - TTPS

POLICE have vowed to continue applying pressure to those involved in criminal activities.

The assurance comes after 14 people were arrested in Port of Spain by officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigation Department (CID) operations team, on Saturday.

In a release, the police service said alcohol were seized and restaurants and casinos were ordered to close as a result of the exercise.

The statement said the team went to areas known for illicit activities on Independence Square. The police said 11 Spanish-speaking immigrants and three Chinese nationals were arrested for illegal entry into TT while public health officers ordered the closure of three restaurants which were inspected and found to be in breach of public health standards.

“The restaurants are located at Broadway, Independence Square and Charlotte Street. Customs officials also ordered the closure of two casinos at Independence Square and Charlotte Street.”

The police said 18 cases of “mixed drinks.” a case of Puncheon and two cases of white rum were also seized from a location along Brian Lara Promenade.

The statement quoted Supt Pariman, who said, “This operation targeted crime and criminal activity in a multifaceted way, by partnering with the other agencies.

“Several other similar operations will be conducted in the run-up to the Christmas season.

“We are not afraid to go where there is criminal activity and apply pressure to those involved so that we can make safe spaces for law-abiding citizens.”

Pariman and Snr Supt Subhash Ramkhelawan supervised the exercise which was coordinated by Cpl Forgenie, constables Rambaran, Motilal, Jawahir, Laptiste, Bennette, O’garro, Hoyte, Dover, O’Neil and Morris with the assistance of K-9, IATF, Guard and Emergency Branch, Air Support Unit, Port of Spain Task Force, licensing officers, public health officials, immigration division and Customs and Excise.