Leaders Red Force stay unbeaten in Super50

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed. - AYANNA KINSALE

LEADERS Trinidad and Tobago Red Force remained unbeaten in the CG United Super50 tournament with a four-wicket win over West Indies Academy at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on Saturday.

West Indies Academy posted 263/8 in 50 overs batting first, before Red Force responded with 264/6 in 48.4 overs.

West Indies Academy got a valuable 76 not out from former West Indies Under-19 captain Ackeem Auguste, which helped the youngsters get a competitive total. The academy is comprised of mostly players in their early twenties.

Auguste struck six fours and three sixes in his 63-ball innings. Opener Matthew Nandu struck 40 off 52 deliveries and bowling for Red Force, off-spinner Sunil Narine grabbed 2/33 in ten overs.

A number of Red Force batsmen chipped in with experienced Jason Mohammed being the steady one with a knock of 70 not out off 86 balls (seven fours). Opener Tion Webster, back in the starting XI, struck 45 off 63 balls.

Red Force lost wickets throughout their innings, but contributions from Akeal Hosein (31 off 25 balls), Terrance Hinds (23 off 32) and Darren Bravo (21 off 33) helped steer the home team to the victory. Kevin Wickham was the most successful bowler for West Indies Academy with 2/54 in ten overs.

Red Force lead the eight-team standings with four wins and one no result. The TT team will play the struggling Jamaica Scorpions in their next match at the Queen's Park Oval on Thursday at 9 am.

Summarised Scores: WEST INDIES ACADEMY 263/8 (50 overs) (Ackeem Auguste 76 not out, Matthew Nandu 40; Sunil Narine 2/33) vs TT Red Force 264/6 (48.4 overs) (Jason Mohammed 70 not out, Tion Webster 45; Kevin Wickham 2/54) Red Force won by four wickets.