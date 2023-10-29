Kamla lauds Hindu devotees for continuing Divali traditions

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, National Transformation Alliance political leader Gary Griffith, left, and UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John attended Divali celebrations at the Rochard Road Shiva Mandir, Penal, on Saturday night. - Lincoln Holder

On the heels of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC sharing opposing views with the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) over the recent attacks on temples, she joined Hindu devotees in her home town in Penal for Divali celebrations on Saturday night.

The Opposition Leader said she was happy to begin her Divali celebrations. The event was the first she attended for the season.

“I was out of the country for a week and I thought I would come home first, to Penal, in my constituency. I thank you for this beautiful family of people from Penal and Siparia,” she told the gathering.

It was also her first public appearance since viral social media reports a week ago that she had suffered a major illness and was hospitalised abroad. In response, the UNC had dismissed the reports as being fake.

“As we celebrate this beautiful, inspiring holy time in our nation, we must never forget the very important role that the Hindu community has played in building TT into the place of progress and democracy we enjoy today,” Persad-Bissessar said.

At the celebration, Persad-Bissessar did not refer to the recent attacks on temples.

However, she previously commented that there is a violent crime crisis ongoing, and that TT is not a society of religious intolerance or religious hate. The SDMS labelled the attacks as religious hate crimes and secretary general Vijay Maharaj accused Persad-Bissessar of “downplaying” the seriousness of the offences.

To the gathering, Persad-Bissessar recalled that Divali celebrations began over 160 years ago when “our East Indian fore-parents” came to TT’s shores as indentured labourers and brought with them their religions and traditions.

“The fact that Divali has now been elevated into a national festival is testimony to TT’s global and historical landmark, which has always been our unique ability as a diverse people of varying religious and ethnicities to come together to espouse tolerance that binds us as a beautiful country,” Persad-Bissessar said.

She referred to the Israel-Hamas war as well as the Russia-Ukraine war, adding TT is blessed.

“We are very blessed, and we must never forget that we can come together to worship, pray, and eat together. We are a blessed country.”

She recalled fond memories growing up at Boodoo Trace in Debe, adding her “aagie” Soomintra Persad was very active in the Saraswati Prakash Temple, which started as a “simple mud hut” used for praying. Soomintra was a popular elder counselor and helped many people.

“It is the current leaders and devotees of temples like you who are continuing that very important tradition,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“Indeed, your dedication to faith, your dedication to the community, and the development of our youth is needed more than ever now as our country is undergoing one of the darkest, most desolate periods in history because of the unprecedented violent crime wave.”

Also attending were deputy political leader Jearlene John and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith.