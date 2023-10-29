Fatima seal first SSFL Premiership title

Fatima College players celebrate their 2023 SSFL Premiership title after defeating Naparima College 2-1 during the SSFL Premiership match, at Naparima Grounds, Lewis Street, San Fernando, on Saturday. - Daniel Prentice

FATIMA College sealed their first Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership crown in the most dramatic way, scoring two goals in stoppage time with a player down to emerge with a 2-1 win over Naparima College at the latter's home ground at Lewis Street, San Fernando on Saturday.

With the win, Fatima moved to 37 points with one round remaining. Last year's champions St Benedict's College are on 32 points, but cannot make up the difference.

Speaking with Newsday following the win, Fatima coach Hutson Charles was elated his team won the title after finishing second in 2022. "It is always good to go one step further. From preseason we set our goal and we said this year we want to win the league."

He commended his team's fighting spirit playing with a man down. "I am proud of them, they showed great character especially when the skipper (Jaden Williams) got sent off."

After equalising, Charles said holding on for a draw was not an option.

"Fatima is a team that always plays for a win...we had the momentum and I told those fellas just keep going and Caden (Trestrail) scored the header. You could not ask for nothing better."

Fatima needed a win to seal the premiership title and it looked unlikely as they trailed 1-0 heading into second-half stoppage time. It went from bad to worse for Fatima as Williams received a red card in the early stages of stoppage time after getting his second yellow card. The decision seemed a bit harsh as Williams and the Fatima coaching staff openly showed their frustration. With eight minutes stoppage time given more drama followed.

Michael Chaves helped Fatima level the contest five minutes into stoppage time. Following a short corner, Chaves took a shot from a tight angle and the ball deflected off defender Josiah Cooper into the back of the net. It was given as an own goal.

Fatima did not settle for the draw despite being down to ten men as in the last minute of play they grabbed the winner. After Aidan De Gannes worked hard to get around a Naps defender and cross the ball, substitute Trestrail headed home to give Fatima the lead and the title. At the final whistle, the Fatima substitutes and supporters stormed the field as many of them made the trip to south Trinidad for the match.

Before the late match heroics by Fatima, Naparima were the better team in the first half as they looked more menacing in the attacking third and were rewarded in the seventh minute.

Fatima goal-keeper Tristan Edwards did not judge the flight of the ball from a corner kick and Josiah Cooper headed the ball into the net.

In the 25th minute, Tevin Pantor had a chance to make it 2-0 to Naparima. He dribbled into the 18-yard box, but he could not get a shot off.

In the 27th minute, Williams almost equalised for Fatima with a well-struck free kick 30 yards from goal that was well saved by Naps goal-keeper Tryece Romain. Naparima continued to create more chances in the first half, but the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

As the second half kicked off, Naparima continued to look more threatening going forward. As the second half progressed, Fatima got into a rhythm. A few substitutes were introduced including Trestrail, who turned out to be one of the heroes on the day as his last-minute goal gave the boys from Mucurapo Road the title.

In other matches, second-placed St Benedict's defeated Trinity College East 5-0, San Juan North were held to a 2-2 draw by East Mucurapo, Arima North Secondary and St Anthony's College battled to a 1-1 draw, Presentation College got past Pleasantville Secondary 4-0 and St Mary's College beat Chaguanas North Secondary 3-1. The scheduled match between Bishop's High School and Malick Secondary was not played. The other round 14 match between Queen's Royal College and Speyside Secondary is scheduled for Tuesday at 3.30 pm at the Speyside Recreation Ground.