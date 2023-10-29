El Chapo rules at start of Festive Five futsal

Guerreros FC debuted with a 4-2 victory over Undisputed. - Grevic Alvarado

El Chapo started off strong in the Festive Five Futsal Christmas Cup held at the Maloney Indoor Complex.

The tournament started on October 22 with various cultural activities and several exhibition games.

On the first day, TT's El Chapo beat Titanes from Venezuela 11-1, with six goals from Ricardo Jhon and another five from Dwight Jordan to announce the candidacy for the title.

Jesus Youths, the current runners-up, beat Ten Stars 6-2. Kellon Brisco, Tevin Garcia and Josiah Edwards each scored doubles. Jaheim Grazette scored both goals for the losing team.

Galacticos won against D'Originals 3-0 with goals from Wolfany Rojas, Alexander Rivas and Slolber Domínguez. Wolf Pack beat Los Panas 4-2. Che Benny (2), Shane Hospedales and Jameel Antoine scored for the winners. Keniole Franco and Leomel Franco scored for Los Panas.

Atletic FC beat MILAT 3-2 with goals from Alexay Lopez (2) and Jhan Perez. Johnathan Robinson and Khirique Roberts scored for MILAT.

Guerreros beat Undisputed 4-2. Yoni Bermudez (2), Yorman Cruz and Edinson Villalba scored for the winners, Isaiah Edwards and Teryke Johnson for the losers.

In a great duel, Venezuelan teams Sulmona and Delta Táchira tied 4-4.

Four more games were scheduled for Saturday and on Sunday, at 7 pm, Sulmona will open against TTPS, followed by Delta Sport Vs Delta Tachira, El Chapo vs Guerreros and finally Undisputed Vs Titanes.

Kwesi Peterson, president of the organising committee, said the tournament would last eight weeks.

“It is a top-level tournament. All the teams are well organised and the fans responded during the first two days. We hope the public continues to visit the Maloney Indoor Complex and enjoy good futsal.”