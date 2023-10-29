Dr Nadira Rambocas champions fight against period poverty

Dr Nadira Rambocas wants women of reproductive age in TT to be given at least one free pack of sanitary pads every month. - Jason Baptiste

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Dr Nadira Rambocas is at the forefront of the battle against period poverty and is committed to advocating for legislative changes that would ensure the provision of at least one free pack of 18-24 sanitary pads per month for all women of reproductive age in Trinidad and Tobago.

Her efforts have attracted the attention of the Parliament of TT, with the Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity's recent issuance of a public survey on period poverty.

Period poverty describes the struggles experienced by low-income women and girls in trying to afford menstrual products.

Rambocas heads the NGO Crown Her TT, which conducted a comprehensive study on Assessing Period Poverty in Trinidad and Tobago, published in the International Journal of Medical Science and Discovery in January. Crown Her TT was established two years ago, and from inception has been working closely with the Attorney General’s office and other corporate entities to try to champion its cause against period poverty.

“After working closely with the Attorney General’s office we were connected with the various ministries so that a multi-disciplinary management approach could be achieved. After our study was completed and subsequently published, under the expert guidance of the chairman, Senator Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim of the Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity, a national survey was initiated,” she told WMN.

She said the study revealed that women "yearn" for free access to sanitary products, especially in schools and workplaces, and that the financial burden of high medication costs, medical visits, and the inability of some of them to function when they have their period due to cramps further compounds their challenges.

"Crown Her TT’s study involved a nationally drawn sample size of 504 women between the ages of 18-48 years. This study utilised a consent form and a 14-item questionnaire consisting of a mix of open- and closed-ended questions and was conducted over a four-month period. Prior to the commencement of the study, a data confidentiality agreement was enforced and then national ethics committee approval was obtained. The resulting data from this study was then analysed using IBM SPSS v 26 software."

Some of the key findings underscore the necessity for legislative changes and policies, as 76 per cent of the participants feel that period products are unaffordable, while 51 per cent struggle to acquire them. More alarmingly, she said, the study showed that 55 per cent have had to borrow products or switch to a less expensive brands, while 51 per cent resorted to improvising with alternative products like toilet paper, napkins, and paper towels.

"Shockingly, the majority reported that their schools and workplaces failed to provide sanitary products, with 99 per cent believing these should be readily available."

Rambocas specialises in aesthetic medicine – a branch of modern medicine that focuses on altering cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions such as scars, skin laxity, liver spots, wrinkles and moles. She works at Aniya Aesthetic Ltd in Valsayn and Medical Associates, St Joseph, and is a member of the International Society of Professional Females, British Society of Cosmetic Scientists, and the International Federation of Cosmetic Chemists. She also collaborates with the UWI chemistry department, UNEP, and the World Health Organisation on a project for the elimination of mercury as an ingredient in skincare products. She said the fight to eliminate period poverty has a special place in her heart.

“Throughout my 20-odd years of my medical career, it broke my heart to not only witness the physical suffering of my patients, but listening to their plight of not being able to afford food and basic amenities including sanitary products.”

She said the study found that in TT, one in two women is affected by period poverty, and some of the challenges women face due to period poverty can have severe consequences on their lives.

"Many resort to unhygienic alternatives like rags, toilet paper, hand towels, or cloth and pins, putting themselves at risk of infections and robbing them of their dignity."

She believes the answer to this predicament lies in legislative change that would guarantee free menstrual products for all women of reproductive age, and she is calling for an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to ensure access to these products is available in workplaces and schools. During the month of October and going into November, Rambocas said Crown Her TT committed to raising awareness about period poverty and women's empowerment. The organisation is already encouraging employers to provide free menstrual products for women, and has initiated educational programmes in primary and secondary schools on menstruation and hygiene. She said these changes can have tremendous benefits, including psychological, physical, and social well-being for women.

But beyond addressing period poverty, Rambocas said through collaborations with other organisations, Crown Her TT tries to promote gender equality, and contribute to poverty reduction.

In recognition of Cancer Awareness Month, she said there is need for women to get screened and to take as many cancer-prevention steps as they possibly can.

“I believe in the adage that 'prevention is better than cure.' I would like in Trinidad and Tobago for different ages and genders in our population, there should be an established National Cancer Screening Guideline and a protocol whereby persons are informed via email or SMS messages that their necessary tests screening tests are due based on their age, gender and risk factors.

"Recently, we have seen advances in the public health care system whereby robotic surgery was conducted in the Port of Spain General Hospital and we hope that this can continue, especially with respect to cancer surgery and its multidisciplinary management.”

Rambocas, a Hindu, views women as embodiments of Mother Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. She said women play central roles in families and society, and highlighted that the symbolism of Mother Lakshmi rising from murky waters signifies the strength women have when faced with adversity.

“Women are often considered the cradles of life, the glue of the family unit and the fabric of society. Divali is an auspicious time where Hindus welcome Mother Lakshmi into their homes. I believe she represents all women...rising from murky waters, she symbolises standing strong despite the multitude of negativities that women often face.

“Let the Divali season of light over darkness and love over hate be a catalyst for change. Let us all work together to ensure that all menstrual products be free for all women in Trinidad and Tobago. We are, after all your mothers, sisters, wives and daughters.”