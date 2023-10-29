Am I in a polar bear?

My discovery that I might be a polar bear sculpture happened, like all the good things in my life, entirely by chance, and almost certainly as an act of my imagination. There I was, minding my own business, weeping soundlessly in a very large museum.

(Only because it’s bad form to weep noisily in any kind of museum, regardless of size. It was one of the rare occasions on which I was capable of producing actual tears and truly in need of a good wail. I had bad news from home, and here I was, in a place that was everything that was not home.)

So, quietly, blurry of vision, I wasn’t really looking at any of the displays, so much as drifting from one place to another, anywhere I felt there was not too great an audience to witness the small storm of my grief.

Earlier that week I’d asked the friend who was showing me around the city to tell me about the folklore and myths of the original inhabitants. I knew the basic shape of their history. It was not unlike that of so many New World stories. They were there. The land was conquered, settled, violated six ways from Sunday, and the First Peoples were pushed to the margins.

But I wanted to know the legends. There must be stories.

“They’re all lost,” he said.

How terrible, I thought. I know it’s possible. I know it must be possible. But I also know how hard people fight to hold on to scraps of the stories on which cultures are built.

There followed a mercifully brief babble about all of it being oral and because all – his word: all – the original people of the land were dead, there were no stories left. What?

I asked other people the same question and got incredibly similar replies. They were all parroting something they heard somewhere. Even the phrasing sounded like bits of news reporting. I stopped asking.

The day in the surprisingly large museum, in which I find myself in tears and also in need of privacy (and a handkerchief, and water, and a charger for my phone, and a scone), I wander through room after room. And then I see him. It. Them.

I see the story.

This room is not as cluttered or busy as many others. It contains carvings and sculpture. Stone, wood, bone. Some behind glass, some on pedestals out in the open.

The one I’m standing in front of is carving of a man with a wave curling over him. Only it’s not a wave, it’s a bear. For reasons best known to the deep-within-me, I decide it’s a polar bear. Probably because I want everything to be a polar bear.

The man has no legs; his torso emerges from the base as from the trunk of a tree. The bear too, is bereft of feet, but, as a taller, overshadowing figure, you feel like its legs are coming up, then the rest of the great mass of bearness curving over the man.

But. But man and bear are coming from the same trunk. They are growing out of the same place.

Some stories really are written in stone. Or bone. I forget which.

This is a story about change. And about how much I needed that particular story that day, and this week and probably right this minute.

Too often we let ourselves think we’re bad at change or we can’t adapt. But we can. It would be unnatural not to.

There is change in every second of our lives. A new school is change. A promotion is change. Losing a job is change. A baby is change. Menopause is change. Death is change. And those are the big changes.

This is also a story about acceptance. There are acts of acceptance and surrender every day, to some everyday things, even though they seem extraordinary when they are happening: new schools, promotions, losing jobs, having babies, menopause. Death.

I don’t know why it’s taken me such a long time to see it, that acceptance is a kind of change and vice versa.

We are the people and we are the bears. We are the moments and we are the stories. We are the stories and we are the storytellers.

We are so much bigger than any one thing we do or imagine.

