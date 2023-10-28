Women Warriors lose 2-1, hosts lose 2nd straight Gold Cup qualifier

TT's Asha James (C) controls the ball against pressure from Puerto Rico's defence during the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier, on Friday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO fell to their second straight loss in their Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifying group, as they were beaten 2-1 by the visiting Puerto Rico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Friday night.

With two games left in the League A group, TT are at the foot of the three-team group behind Mexico (six points) and Puerto Rico (three points). Coach Richard Hood's TT team put in an improved performance from their 6-0 loss away to Mexico in their opening game last month, but they couldn't make home advantage count against the feisty Puerto Rico team who registered their first win in the group.

The Puerto Ricans started the game brightly and troubled the TT defence early on, particularly from set pieces. TT goalie Simone Eligon had trouble dealing with aerial crosses early in the game, and the hosts just about escaped danger in the 29th minute when a header from a Puerto Rico attacker sailed over the bar.

Less than 60 seconds later, TT's blushes weren't spared as the visitors opened their account. Skylnn Rodriguez was the player who found the back of the net as she calmly placed a left-footed shot past Eligon after a breakdown in the TT defence.

The hosts were lucky not to go into the interval facing a 2-0 deficit, as Eligon made a smart, low save to end a lovely solo run by the tricky Juelle Love down the right flank.

TT were creating half-chances of their own at the other end, but they lacked poise in front of goal at critical moments. Attackers Asha James and Maria-Frances Serrant had decent opportunities from close range, but their shots lacked both power and accuracy to trouble the Puerto Rico goal.

Early in the second half, TT got their equaliser as forward Alexcia Ali beat opposing goalkeeper Jlo Vazquez with a delightful lobbed effort in the 49th minute after receiving a slick through pass from James.

The joy for the 700-plus crowd in Mucurapo was short-lived, as Puerto Rico restored their lead in the 54th minute. TT midfielder Chelcy Ralph cleaned out her captain Karyn Forbes and an opposing player with a brute of a tackle outside the area. The ball rolled to Puerto Rico captain Jillienne Aguilera who gave Eligon no chance with a rasping left-footed effort.

TT tried to mount a swift response of their own in the 64th minute, but lively substitute Talia Martin was just edged to a 50/50 ball by Vazquez who rushed out of her 18-yard box to clear the danger. The home supporters urged their team to press for the equaliser, but the Puerto Ricans seemed to have more energy reserved in the latter stages as they flirted with a killer third goal.

Still, TT nearly grabbed a second goal in the 84th minute when defender Christa Waterman spanked a speculative volley just wide following a set piece.

It wasn’t meant to be for TT who now have no points after two matches and have a -7 goal difference. On Tuesday night in Puerto Rico, TT will need to put three points on the board if they are to keep their 2024 Concacaf women's Gold Cup hopes alive.

The top team in each of the three League A groups will qualify for the group stage of the Gold Cup. The three runners-up in the League A groups will play the three winners of the respective League B groups for a spot in the 12-team Gold Cup group stages.