Thousands turn out to J'Ouvert celebrations in Tobago

J'Ouvert revellers during J'Ouvert celebrations in Tobago on Saturday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Despite a late start, thousands of revellers turned out to J’Ouvert celebrations in Tobago on Saturday.

The mud, paint and mas event kicked off the street party on the penultimate day of the island’s October carnival, now in its second year.

As usual, Fog Angels’ presentation, Turn It Up, was by far the largest band along the parade route.

The band, led by Tele Cruz, was the first to hit the road around 6 am.

The revellers, dressed mostly in orange jerseys, chipped to soca and calypso music, which blared from Randy B Sound Co and other music trucks that accompanied the band.

Fog Angels also had tight security. But this did not prevent spectators, including the family members and friends of players, from sneaking into the band and taking part in the revelry.

“This is the first year I am playing in this band and I am having a good time,” said US resident Susan Archer.

She said several of her relatives from Trinidad have been playing with Fog Angels for the past four years.

The band is known for its huge Trinidadian and foreign-based following.

Unlike previous years, there was major shift in venue from Crown Point to the capital city, Scarborough, for this year’s event.

Revellers gathered at Shaw Park Cultural Complex and made their way along the Claude Noel Highway, into Wilson Road and finally, Milford Road.