Couva man killed in crash, woman in hospital

File photo/David Reid

An accident before dawn in Couva on Saturday has left a 27-year-old man dead and a 43-year-old woman in hospital.

The police identified the deceased as Kriston Baron, 27, of Local Road, Mc Bean Village, in Couva, and the survivor as Carla Babwah, 43, of Sonny Ladoo Trace Extension, also in Mc Bean Village.

Police said Baron was driving a white Hyundai H100 van north along the Southern Main Road in Mc Bean at around 3.30 am.

On approaching Rahim Masjid, the van veered off the road and crashed into the wall of a property.

The police and fire officers were alerted, and acting Insp Stewart, Sgt Khan, Cpl Basraj, PCs Boodoosingh and Singh of the Couva Police Station responded and saw the two occupants in the van.

The driver was pinned behind the wheel, and fire officers removed both victims from the wreckage.

DMO Dr Sant, however, pronounced Baron dead on the scene while Babwah was to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

Fire Station Officer Teelucksingh led the operations, which included members of the Couva and Chaguanas fire stations.

Crime Scene Investigators PCs Ramdial and Naipaul also visited and gathered evidence.

The wreckage was taken to the Couva police station.

Cpl Basraj is continuing inquiries.