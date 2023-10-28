Arsonists order woman, toddler to leave before torching house

In this file photo, two fire officers stand on a fire truck while battling a blaze. Photo by Shane Superville

Gran Couva police are searching for two men who barged into a woman’s house in Mamoral, Central Trinidad on Friday evening, ordered that she and her baby leave, before setting fire to the house.

Crystal Villafana, 39, and her 13-month-old toddler of Leekhan Road were left homeless after the blaze destroyed their home.

The police said at around 6.30 pm on Friday, Villafana was at her home when two men, one armed with a shotgun, entered and told her to take her toddler and leave.

Both men wore ski masks and dark-coloured clothing.

She grabbed the child, ran out of the house, and alerted residents, police said.

One of the men threw a flammable substance into the house and set it on fire before the suspects fled.

Officers from the Chaguanas Fire Station were alerted and a team led by Fire Station Officer Rajkumar, acting Fire Station Officer Richardson responded and extinguished the blaze.

However, the two-storey, one-bedroom wooden structure was completely destroyed.

There were no reports of injuries. The suspects are both slim built and about five feet, seven inches tall.

PC Besai is leaving investigations.

Anyone with information on the arson can call the Gran Couva police station at 679-9735 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.