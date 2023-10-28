A snapshot of Tobago's J'Ouvert, Rhythm, Steel & Powder

PAY DE DEVIL: This red devil struck a scary pose for the camera with his pitch fork in tow. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate J’Ouvert in Tobago on Saturday, as they revelled in oil, mud, paint and powder.

The Rhythm, Steel & Powder parade on Friday also saw a huge turnout of people bedecked in full costumes – masquerading as traditional sailors, devils and moko jumbies, to name a few.

This is the second year of the island's October Carnival which takes place from October 27-29.

Newsday photographer Jeff Mayers captured these images reflecting the celebrations.