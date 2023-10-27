We can fix the country

THE EDITOR: Why are the people of TT seemingly divided politically along racial lines? The two major races of the country were exploited by Europeans for their enrichment. They suffered atrocious dehumanising circumstances as they laboured to fulfil the desires of their exploiters.

Despite the constraints, people from both ancestries moved from being unable to read and write to emerge as educators capable of competing with academics worldwide. They have excelled in sports, in innovation, in music and many disciplines internationally. Yet the biggest challenge that remains is to remove the distrust that was planted in the communities, to ensure that the common enemy is seen as a saviour, and not the beneficiary of the hard work of both communities.

There are many today who would agree that it is this distrust, this we against them, that has given relevance to the two major political parties. Why else would people support a political organisation that opposes everything, regardless of whether the items are beneficial to the many, including its supporters? It is so ridiculous that political parties sometimes oppose items that were generated by them when in office.

Why would people support a political organisation that, when in office, cannot do the basics like fix leaking water mains? In St James along Panka Street there have been two major leaks for over six weeks, pouring thousands, if not millions, of gallons of water into the nearby drains. That is common throughout many towns and villages.

The people are not only aware of the problems, they know the solutions. For example, almost every time criminals distress the population, they leave the scene in vehicles with false licence plates, yet the Government seems unable to provide state-issued plates that are difficult to duplicate. State-issued plates are common among the developed world and TT can provide them in weeks.

The people can fix TT. They can reduce criminal activity through several different initiatives. They can make accessing justice much less time-consuming. They can prepare our children to face the challenge of a changing world through education re-engineering. Our infrastructure can be repaired and improved within a year. Our communities can be safe once again.

All of this is possible if the people of TT unite in the best interest of the country. Two major obstacles must be overcome if this is to become a reality. Firstly, a way must be found to get rid of that lack of trust that was initiated by our colonial managers to seek their personal interest.

The second is to get away from the desire of those with the relevant competence to want to be the leader. The needs and desires of the many must take priority over the needs and desires of the few or the one.

Let us continue to hope for unity and a better country.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail