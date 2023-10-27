UNHCR donates over 3,500 disaster relief items to ODPM

ODPM’s chief executive officer Major General (Retired) Rodney Smart, presented a token of thanks to UNHCR’s national office head, Miriam Aertker. - Photo courtesy UNHCR

THE United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) donated 3,275 multi-purpose sleeping mats, 419 solar lamps and 117 kitchen sets to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) on Tuesday.

A UNHCR release said the donated supplies will be used to provide emergency assistance to people affected by natural disasters, especially flooding.

The donation was made after meetings between the ODPM and several UN agencies earlier this year. The need for co-operation, humanitarian solidarity and a collective response to natural disasters were some of the issues that came out of those meetings, the release said.

UNHCR’s national office head Miriam Aertker said “UNHCR is committed to supporting local communities which have become places of refuge for the asylum-seekers and refugees who reside in Trinidad and Tobago.

"We believe it is important to support the ODPM in its response to these communities during times of distress.”

ODPM’s chief executive officer Major General (Retired) Rodney Smart, said the strong relationships between TT and United Nations partners was of “crucial importance.”

“Deepening these connections, as well as an awareness of each other’s capabilities and resources before any disaster occurs, are imperative in providing immediate relief to those impacted, and aiding recovery, both locally and in the region.”