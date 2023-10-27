Two shot dead at wake in Carapichaima, four wounded

34-year-old Dwayne Charles. -

Two of six people who were shot at the wake of a 42-year-old man at Orange Field Road in Carapichaima early Friday have been confirmed dead.

The police identified the deceased as Keston “Big Shane” Lawrence, 30, of Longdenville, and Dwayne Charles, 34, of Enterprise. Of the four wounded people, one is a 29-year-old woman.

Reports are at around 12.35 am on Friday, gunshots rang out in the wake of a man who recently died of natural causes.

The police were called, and they found Lawrence’s body in the yard and Charles’ body nearby on a gravel road.

The survivors were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility and later transferred to hospital.

The police recovered 24 spent shells of 5.56 ammunition.

Central Division police, including Insp Mungroo and Sgt King, visited the scene.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, police including W/Cpl Dyer Baptiste, PCs Henry and Sewdath, also visited and gathered evidence.

PC Mathura is leading investigations.