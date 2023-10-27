Troubled by road-repair challenges

The Pitch Lake in La Brea -

THE EDITOR: I write as a concerned citizen, deeply troubled by the recent developments with our road infrastructure. It is ironic and disheartening that in 2023 our country, home to the world-renowned Pitch Lake, faces challenges in road repair due to material shortages and Customs issues.

The Pitch Lake is not just a natural wonder, it is a symbol of our nation's rich resources. It is baffling to think that we are struggling to obtain pitch for road repairs when we have such an abundant source right here in our country. The fact that we cannot pave our roads because the necessary materials are stuck in Customs is a glaring testament to the inefficiencies that plague the system.

The consequences of these delays are not just cosmetic or inconvenient. Just Wednesday there was an accident on the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road due to incomplete paving. This incident is a stark reminder of the real-life implications of administrative and logistical failures. How many more accidents, injuries, or even fatalities will it take for the necessary actions to be taken?

I urge the Government to address these issues with the urgency they deserve. It is the Government's duty to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens. It cannot afford to be complacent when lives are at stake. The people of TT deserve better, and it's high time our leaders recognise and act upon this problem.

ALVIN KEYREE DANIEL

via e-mail