Trinidad and Tobago, Pakistan strengthen trade relations

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, shakes hands with High Commissioner of Pakistan Shahbaz Mansoor Malik at the ministry's headquaters in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Also in attendance were MTI's permanent secretary Randall Karim, deputy permanent secretary Ava C Mahabir-Dass and Honorary Consul of Pakistan Amjad Ali. Photo courtesy MTI -

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon discussed improving trade links between the two countries with High Commissioner of Pakistan Shahbaz Mansoor Malik when he paid her a courtesy call.

A ministry release said Gopee-Scoon welcomed Malik to Trinidad and Tobago and acknowledged the opportunities for bilateral trade in non-energy sectors, such as textiles and pharmaceuticals.

In 2022, TT's exports to Pakistan were waste and scrap paper or paperboard, and waste and scrap iron and steel, while imports included bed linen, iron oil/gas pipelines and rice.

"In addition to merchandise trade, locally, there are opportunities for trade in services, including health tourism, financial and professional services. Furthermore, there are opportunities and incentives for investment in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing, commercial marine services, leisure marine services and renewable energy," Gopee-Scoon said.

Noting the potential for nearshoring, she added, “Pakistan is certainly a trade relationship that can grow.”

Malik said with Pakistan’s population of 120 million, there are many needs, presenting further trade opportunities.

The meeting was also attended by honorary consul of Pakistan Amjad Ali, the Trade Ministry's permanent secretary Randall Karim, deputy secretary Ava C Mahabir-Dass, director of trade Susan Singh-Seerattan and senior economist Krystal Harrylal.

TT and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1962.