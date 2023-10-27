Three zonal SSFL girls champs crowned

Three Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) Girls Championship Division zonal champions were crowned on Thursday.

Pleasantville Secondary’s 7-0 thumping of St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, saw them finish their seven zonal matches unbeaten, claiming all 21 points.

A hat-trick from Tayeann Wylie, a brace courtesy Nikita Gosine and one goal each from Natalia Gosine and Alisha Mitchell capped off their flawless run.

In the east, Five Rivers Secondary were crowned zonal champions after a 2-1 victory over San Juan North at Bourg Mulatresse Grounds in San Juan. They amassed 25 points from nine games and still have one to go, but remain untouchable at the top.

Scoring for Five Rivers were Tenisha Hackett and Luann Craig while Taya Williams netted San Juan’s lone item.

In north, St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain lifted their zonal crown after getting past sister school and defending zonal champs Holy Name Convent 2-1. Scoring for the winners were Scarlette Cole and Charlotte Hadeed while Chelsea Reis got on the board for Holy Name.

St Joseph’s (25pts) victory saw them go five points ahead of second-ranked Holy Name, with one match to play.

And in Tobago, the battle for top spot goes down to the wire as defending SSFL Girls champions Scarborough Secondary eased past Pentecostal Light & Life with a 3-0 triumph. Two goals from J’Eleisha Alexander and another from Kaleah Duke propelled them to 27 points.

However, reigning Girls Intercol champions Signal Hill remain in the hunt, on 26pts, with both teams having one match to play to complete their zonal matches.

Earlier this week, Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School were crowned Central champions.

Other Results

El Dorado East 2 (Evangalene Farfan, Nicola George) vs Bishop Anstey East 0

St Augustine 5 (Kanika Rodriguez 3, Jenille Bartholomew, Akeela Campbell) vs Barataria North 1 (Alicia Roberts)

Tranquillity Sec 3 vs Malick Sec 0 - by default

Bishop’s High School 1 (Kimonique Spencer) vs Mason Hall 1 (Jada Graham)

Roxborough 3 (Samantha Isles 2, Lory Clarke) vs Speyside High 1 (J’naya Gray)

Moruga Sec 2 (Jewel Charles, Merkayla Peters) vs Palo Sec 1 (Faie Alexander)