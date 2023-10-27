Tasty veggie options

Dhal - Wendy Rahamut

It is common for Hindus to fast for a few weeks preceding Divali. During this time, Hindus usually abstain from eating meat or meat products, including fish, eggs and poultry. If you are observing this fast remember to balance your meals with protein and carbs.

Here are some tasty veggie options for you to try, if you accompany them with steamed brown rice and dhal, your meal will be nutritious and well-balanced.

Dhal

1 cup yellow split peas

1 tsp turmeric

2 cloves garlic

½ small onion, chopped

1 tsp geera pods

1 pimento pepper seeded and chopped

4 cups water

salt

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp geera seeds

2 cloves garlic chopped

Wash split peas, place in saucepan with water, turmeric, garlic, geera and pimento and salt.

Bring to boil and cook slowly until peas are tender, about 30 minutes.

Remove from fire swizzle until smooth.

Heat oil in a small pot, when hot add 1 tsp geera seeds, and 2 cloves chopped garlic.

The oil should be sizzling, when garlic is coloured and geera is darkened, pour into dhal, cover immediately until sizzle dies down.

Season with salt if needed, stir and serve.

Serves 4

Curried mango

6 large mangoes (preferably mango Rose half-ripe stage)

1 tsp saffron powder

1 tbs each amchar massala and massala powder

⅓ cup water

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 tbs granulated sugar

6 cloves garlic minced

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

Salt and black pepper

Wash and dry mangoes and cut stems off and cut mangoes into halves cutting through seeds as you cut.

Cut each half into one-inch pieces lengthwise.

Half fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil, add mangoes and cook for about ten minutes until tender.

Remove from heat and drain.

In a small bowl combine, massala, amchar massala and saffron powder with water, stir to a smooth consistency.

Heat oil in a medium sized iron or cast iron pot, add sugar and burn to a caramel colour, add curry paste and cook for a few seconds stirring constantly.

Add garlic and pepper, stir, add mangoes and combine with curry paste until all pieces are coated with curry paste.

Add about ½ cup water and season with salt and black pepper.

Cover and cook for about 20 minutes adding just a little water to prevent sticking.

And stirring occasionally to prevent sticking also.

Taste and adjust seasonings adding a little more salt and sugar to balance flavours if mango is too sour.

Serves 6 to 8

Curried cabbage

1 lb cabbage

1 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ small onion, sliced

2 tsp curry powder

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Shred cabbage.

Heat oil in frying pan, add garlic, onion and cook for a few minutes, add curry and cook until mixture is almost dry, add cabbage, and stir well.

Cook until wilted, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt.

Cook for a few minutes more.

Remove.

Serves 4

Jhingi

A thin, long green vegetable resembling a cucumber. It has a flavour resembling christophene or zucchini, and is a member of the melon family.

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic

1 onion sliced

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

2 jhingi, peeled and sliced

Heat vegetable oil; add garlic, onion and pepper, sauté until fragrant.

Add jhingi and stir and fry for a few minutes, then lower heat to simmer, cover for about 10 minutes, remove lid, increase the heat and cook until any liquid has dried.

Curried seim and pigeon peas

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 lb fresh seim, cut into one-inch pieces, string removed

1 cup cooked pigeon peas

1 onion thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tomato

2 tbs curry powder, dissolved in ⅓ cup water

Heat oil in sauté pan, add garlic, onion and peppers, cook until fragrant and onion begins to turn brown, add curry paste and cook until water has evaporated, add seim and stir to combine.

Add pigeon peas and stir, add a small amount of water and cover, cook until tender, stirring occasionally and only adding water when necessary.

Cook for 30 minutes until tender.

Serves 4 to 6

Spicy fried okra

18 okra

2 tbs vegetable oil

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 hot pepper, halved, seeds removed

Salt

Remove stems and tips from okra.

Thinly slice, set aside.

Heat oil in sauté pan, add garlic, onion and pepper, cook until onions are translucent.

Add sliced okra and season with salt.

Turn and cook until okras begin to soften, lower your heat and leave the okras uncovered.

Cook stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, do not add water.

Cook until okras have reduced in volume and have become browned through the edges.

This should take about 20 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning and serve hot.

Enjoy with sada roti.

Serves 4

rahamut@gmail.com