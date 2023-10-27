Selective war outrage

CHRISTOPHER W BASCOMBE

THE TRUTH is hard to see when you’ve already picked a side. The ongoing Israeli-Palestine war has caused so many divisions in the world that many people have forgotten the definition of the word “unbiased.”

The world is not black and white, it is grey. Understanding the complexities of what is happening in the Gaza is not an easy feat, and those who suffer from the ongoing pandemic of ignorance should put their fingers on their lips.

This war is so sensitive that any comment on this would cause an offence, but, thankfully, I have no horse in this race.

Since October 7, I have noticed a lot of selective outrage when it comes to the war (from all sides). I have watched countless videos and interviews that have left me with a burning question: Why is it so hard to condemn both Israel and Hamas for their wrongdoings and mistakes? Debating who is it right or wrong is laughable at the least.

I condemn Israel for the vicious treatment of the Palestinians for decades. I condemn its continuous denial for a Palestine state. I condemn the unlawful settlement of Israeli communities in the West Bank and the unacceptable bombing of innocent Palestinian citizens.

But it doesn’t end there. I condemn the ungodly murder of over 1,300 innocent Israelis, the constant bombing of Israeli communities by Hamas over the years, the current hostage situation of Israelis, and the absurd belief that the state of Israel should not exist.

Do you see my point?

Maybe not, but the historical, religious, political and cultural factors of this situation make it clear that both sides have entitlements, both sides are also wrong, and the innocent suffer on both sides.

What is also interesting is that no outrage is directed at the United Kingdom. Let’s not forget that the almighty Britain, who was the father who made empty promises, is a major factor for where this conflict is today. And that father who pulled out of the conflict gave the responsibility over to the United Nations (the talkative uncle).

Be honest, the UN, like Trinidad politics, is a crocus bag of old talk. Press releases and treaties have little to no weight when the world is backed by money and violence.

For centuries, people have suffered from the sins of their fathers. Why is this different for the UK? In my opinion, the UK needs to have a greater hand in achieving peace in this region. Having the British Prime Minister visit Israel recently was like our local MPs visiting their constituencies around election time.

If the UK can spill the secret on how it has managed to pull a “Houdini” on this one, I would be able to escape a lot of my problems in life.

What is also interesting is the response of the international community. I do not understand how people can support the role of the West and the role of the Arab nations in this conflict. We need to support the role of humanity.

While people debate who was there first and who the land belongs to, people are dying – Israelis are dying and Palestinians are dying. We all need an aerial view of this conflict, not glancing from one side of the fence.

I wish the international community can somehow come together and build a huge wall between Israel and Palestine and just let them live separately. The world is filled with unforgiveness and hate and we are further away from peace than ever before. And while this seems like it is far away, TT is not financially or agriculturally ready for a third world war.

I pray for the peace of the Levant region and my heart cries for the lost. Remember, the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.