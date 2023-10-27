Red Force spinner Cariah sharpening his googly

Red Force leg-spinner Yannic Cariah. - CWI Media

RED FORCE leg-spinner Yannic Cariah has been sharpening his tools by putting in more work on executing his googly to deceived batsmen in the CG United Regional Super50.

The googly is bowled from the back of the hand but unlike the leg-break, which turns away from a right-handed batsman, it spins the other way.

Cariah’s expansion of his bowling options has reaped dividends for TT Red Force so far. He’s already claimed 14 scalps (two five-fors and a four-wicket haul) from four matches and remains unbeaten in the middle after three, totalling 147 runs and counting.

The Coalmine native’s 5/48 on Thursday helped dismiss Leewards for 198. He then scored an unbeaten 45 to get his team across the line. There were also quality performances from TT's Sunil Narine (3/30 and 33 not out) and Jason Mohammed (41).

The result kept Red Force (30pts) atop the eight-team standings after four matches, with three wins and a no-result.

In the opening match against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), Cariah scored 31 not out but did not bowl in defence of their total, since the match was stopped seven overs into CCC’s reply because of rain.

He did not bat in TT’s victory over Windwards but topped the bowling attack with 4/57. Against Guyana last Saturday, Cariah copped the player-of-the-match award for his quick-fire 71 not out (from 48 balls) and an equally impressive 5/34.

The individual award was again presented to the leg-spinner on Thursday.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies media after the win, Cariah took no personal credit and was just pleased with another positive result.

“I was happy we got the victory. I think that every time you come to play a cricket game, or any sport you’re playing, you try to get the W (win). And that’s the most important thing for me –winning.

“I just want the team to continue putting up totals and chasing down runs. Once we get the win I’m a very happy man,” he said.

On his impressive run of form with the ball, Cariah said bowling the googly was never one of his preferred options. But as his game progressed, he now recognises the significance of such a wicket-taking delivery.

“I still have a lot of work to do still, but I’m enjoying my bowling and the conditions and the breeze which presents itself to me...and hopefully I can keep getting better.

“Over the years, I’ve hardly bowled googlys because that wasn’t one of my main balls. But in this era of cricket, I think having a googly is very important and I’ll keep working on it every single time I get the opportunity.”

On Saturday, Red Force hunt their fourth win on the trot when they meet West Indies Academy in round five at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Saturday, from 9 am.

West Indies Academy (22pts) are fourth after four matches, having won two, lost one and a no-result. A win for them against Red Force would shuffle the top order a bit as Leewards (25pts) sit in second and Barbados Royals (22pts) third.

The TT vs WI Academy match is the only one on Saturday. Play resumes on Sunday with Barbados against Guyana at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Grounds at UWI, St Augustine (9am) and a day/night contest between Jamaica and Windward Islands at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba (1pm).