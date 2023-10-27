Preparing children for future

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Raising children requires additional expenses such as healthcare, education, savings and entertainment, which are essential for a well-rounded life, and can significantly increase the financial burden. Moreover, unforeseen emergencies and savings for the future are equally crucial.

To ensure financial security and a reasonable quality of life, individuals should aim for higher incomes and effective budgeting. Government policies and social programmes should also be designed to help alleviate the burden on average citizens, making it more feasible for them to meet their basic needs and save for the future.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail