Machel Montano, Anselm Douglas children's animation projects in the works

Soca superstars Machel Montano and Anselm Douglas are famous for their songs and animated dance moves. But both men have also ventured into the realm of children's books and their works are in the process of being turned into animation projects.

These were announced during the media launch for the Animae Caribe Animation and Digital Media Festival held October 25 at the offices of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Port of Spain.

Lisa Ghany, speaking on behalf of Montano and his mother Elizabeth Montano, explained the animation project would be based on Montano's children's book Boy Boy and the Magic Drum.

"And this was a first in Trinidad and Tobago, and maybe the region, to see a soca superstar go into the realm of writing books."

She said Montano as an innovator, creative and leader in his field, it was a major move to tell the Caribbean story in a children's book. She added it was a story that incorporated things about the environment and pan.

"This book was done in 2009 and we're now in 2023. And much has changed in how we communicate and how we spread our messages. And therefore Machel, being one who is always looking for that creative dimension to share his stories, saw the value of partnering with Animae Caribe, and the necessity to be able to use this medium to spread the message in the book."

She reported the partnership has been ongoing for the past seven years, which shows that it takes a lot of work to get a project from book to animation. She said part of this was finance and it was also about having a proper pitch deck and producing quality animation.

"We have to go local. We have to support our local industries."

Ghany added the first project could be part of a series of stories centred around Trinidad and the Caribbean.

The projects are being produced through the Tamana Technology and Animation Production (TTAP) Factory, a partnership between IDB lab and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and a hub for animators to access the best technology and benefit from ongoing skills upgrades, marketing support and international industry connections required to expand export.

Spin and Scratch

Veteran singer-songwriter Anslem Douglas spoke about his project to the audience remotely and expressed thanks to TTAP Factory for providing an amazing platform for creatives like himself and Montano.

"As a child growing up in the Caribbean the screen was always like a fantasy. Something you never believed you could attain. Your work could never be onscreen or featured in film."

He said he started writing poetry as a child and then transitioned into songs and later children's books. His animation project will be based on his 2019 children's book The Adventures of Spin & Scratch–The Relocation which is about two teenaged mice who stowaway in the luggage of a woman who leaves New York and returns home to her native Trinidad. Douglas said it was a story that most Caribbean people can relate to.

He expressed thanks to Camille Selvon Abrahams, UTT Programme Lead Animation Studies and Animae Caribe Festival founding director, and her team for providing the opportunity.

Echoing the words of Ghany, he said it was not easy to move from script to screen and it was so much easier with music.

"It is a very difficult and very expensive road."

Douglas added it was a competitive market and the project must have class and professionalism.

"With all the great ideas we may have and all the ambitions it boils down to money. And I want to thank all the investors. All those ready to dip into their pockets to make not only this project but this whole endeavour from TTAP, this whole animation movement coming out from TTAP, to be one that could rival any other animation factory in the world. And I believe we have the talent, we have the drive, we have the ambition. So, I think it could be done."

Selvon Abrahams provided an update on both projects and reported the pitch deck had been completed for Boy Boy and the Magic Drum and signed off on by Machel and his manager, and the pitch deck was also completed for Douglas' project. She said the next step was to get funding and added that Animae Caribe will be at various animation events next year and pitching ideas to investors.

She said at TTAP one of the challenges was they did not have enough people trained up and they are not training up fast enough. She explained because of this, they have had to turn away work.

Selvon Abrahams said they will need to train up animators faster and look outside the traditional methodologies because it was not working. She added that the Caribbean animation ecosystem needed to be trained up as well so they can send work to other regional territories.

She said if Douglas' project, for example, is successful there could be another 22 episodes which could employ 27 people for a year and work could be sent to countries like Guyana and Jamaica.

A lucrative industry

On the festival, she said Animae Caribe is an ecosystem that has been in the making for 22 years.

"This is not just a festival where we show films, and we do workshops. It is about capacity building; it is about culture."

This year the festival is experiencing Tobago "in a big way" with the annual Tobago edition during Tobago carnival.

IDB country manager Carina Cockburn said the IDB has been accompanying the growth and development of the festival almost from the beginning.

"We see investing in the animation industry as an opportunity for the creative industries to contribute in a meaningful way to an alternate development trajectory not only for TT but for the wider Caribbean."

She said IDB's aim is to help transform culture and creativity through revenue generating assets and noted IDB's support for the TTAP factory. She added the factory has already begun to leverage the potential of the animation market. She pointed out the global animation industry was valued at $394 billion in 2022 and projected to grow to $528 billion in 2030.

"So, we're not talking about small amounts. There is magnificent potential. And it goes beyond the dollar amount to harnessing the creativity and innovative spirit of the people of this region including people with disabilities and those from vulnerable groups."

She said to achieve scale, Caribbean territories will need to work together to serve some of the markets. She added that some of the contracts are too large in scale for any one territory to supply.

Cockburn stressed the importance of shifting focus in the eductaion system and other ways investment is prioritised to focus on the creative industries.

Trade and Industry Ministry permanent secretary Randall Karim in his closing remarks recognised Selvon Abrahams for her continued involvement with the festival which has grown tremendously over the years and is now the longest-running festival of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"I am encouraged by the participation at this year’s festival which features representation from approximately 40 countries within the region including Martinique, Jamaica, Guyana, and Suriname. This is emblematic of the festival's growing appeal and its role as a regional cultural ambassador.

The 2023 edition of the festival will feature A Pitch Competition, a Business Day, a National Secondary Schools Day, and screenings of more than 100 Caribbean and International films at IMAX, Rootsyardd and Kariwak Hotel in Tobago. The festival ends October 28.

