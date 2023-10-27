La Romaine accident claims second victim

File photo -

A second victim has died from the fatal October 14 road accident at La Romaine, which claimed the life of UWI student Kerissa Maria Mary Dowrich.

Dominic Cardinal, 18, one of three occupants in the vehicle which was involved in a collision with a pickup, died at the intensive care unit of San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) where he was a patient, since the accident. He died without regaining consciousness.

The driver of the vehicle, Dana Corbie, a Cave Hill campus graduate is still warded in a critical condition.

The three were involved in an accident at Alice Street, La Romaine, where they had gone to get a meal on that fatal night.

Dowrich, 22, who had just completed her BSc in information technology with a minor in international relations at UWI St Augustine campus, died at the scene of the accident.

She was scheduled to graduate on Thursday.